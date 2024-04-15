Legacy CG LLC Raises Stock Position in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS)

Legacy CG LLC boosted its position in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS – Free Report) by 16.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 120,871 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,798 shares during the period. SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF makes up approximately 4.5% of Legacy CG LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Legacy CG LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $11,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 122.9% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 38,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,818,000 after purchasing an additional 21,101 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 18,112.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 184,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,354,000 after purchasing an additional 183,838 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,031,000.

Get SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF alerts:

SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA BILS traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $99.17. 234,480 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 337,110. SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF has a 12 month low of $98.89 and a 12 month high of $99.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $99.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.23.

About SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF

The SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (BILS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasury bills with maturities between 3-12 months. BILS was launched on Sep 23, 2020 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BILS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.