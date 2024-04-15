Legacy CG LLC Makes New $4.94 Million Investment in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS)

Legacy CG LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 243,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,936,000. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.9% of Legacy CG LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Legacy CG LLC owned about 0.36% of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,146,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 2,145.1% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,502,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435,327 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 43.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,922,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,958,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180,982 shares in the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 73.7% during the fourth quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,477,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 78.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,552,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,480,000 after acquiring an additional 681,208 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $19.77. The stock had a trading volume of 380,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 511,116. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $19.07 and a 12 month high of $20.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.03 and its 200 day moving average is $19.86.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a dividend of $0.0736 per share. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2028. BSCS was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

