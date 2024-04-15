Legacy CG LLC Acquires 1,372 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Legacy CG LLC raised its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,278 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,372 shares during the period. Applied Materials accounts for 1.7% of Legacy CG LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Legacy CG LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $4,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,274,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 132.7% during the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 16,704 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,707,000 after purchasing an additional 9,527 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 164,751 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $22,810,000 after purchasing an additional 39,194 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,161,556 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $299,267,000 after purchasing an additional 6,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 830,038 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $114,919,000 after purchasing an additional 69,388 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $156.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $197.33.

AMAT stock traded down $3.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $204.80. 2,851,574 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,207,982. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.00 and a 52 week high of $214.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $200.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.59.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.48 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.03% and a return on equity of 43.56%. The business’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.82%.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

