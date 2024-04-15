Sentry Investment Management LLC Boosts Position in Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON)

Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 234.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,395 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,887 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Onsemi were worth $701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ON. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Onsemi by 3.2% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 27,412 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Onsemi during the first quarter worth about $1,171,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Onsemi by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 9,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Onsemi by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,938 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Onsemi by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,258 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the period. 97.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Onsemi Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ON traded down $1.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $65.59. 3,768,452 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,255,976. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Onsemi has a 12 month low of $61.47 and a 12 month high of $111.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 1.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $76.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.24.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Onsemi ( NASDAQ:ON Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. Onsemi had a return on equity of 31.36% and a net margin of 26.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Onsemi will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

ON has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Onsemi in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Onsemi in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Onsemi from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Onsemi in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Onsemi from $94.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Onsemi currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.79.

Onsemi Profile

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

