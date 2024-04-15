Investors Research Corp Has $1.02 Million Stock Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Investors Research Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,886 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 405 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 333.3% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 130 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 892.9% during the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 139 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

In other news, COO Brian Millham sold 293,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $82,310,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Salesforce news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.28, for a total transaction of $2,702,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 59,861 shares in the company, valued at $16,179,231.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Brian Millham sold 293,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $82,310,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 907,375 shares of company stock worth $262,519,346 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CRM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Salesforce from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Salesforce from $265.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Argus lifted their price target on Salesforce from $290.00 to $354.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Salesforce from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Monday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $306.26.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CRM

Salesforce Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CRM traded down $17.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $277.29. 9,096,044 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,567,538. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $298.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $259.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $268.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.16, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. Salesforce, Inc. has a one year low of $190.57 and a one year high of $318.71.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The CRM provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.22 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 11.87%. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.52%.

Salesforce Company Profile

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.