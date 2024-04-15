Short Interest in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Expands By 35.8%

Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,630,000 shares, a growth of 35.8% from the March 15th total of 1,200,000 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 618,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Motorola Solutions Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of MSI stock traded down $3.50 on Monday, reaching $340.31. 291,427 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 612,974. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Motorola Solutions has a one year low of $269.64 and a one year high of $355.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $337.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $317.82. The stock has a market cap of $56.53 billion, a PE ratio of 34.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.90.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 441.65% and a net margin of 17.12%. Motorola Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.38 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions will post 11.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.48%.

In other Motorola Solutions news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 4,744 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total transaction of $1,585,919.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,961,229.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 11.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,918 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $949,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 3.1% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,087 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,685,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in Motorola Solutions by 8.8% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,870 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Motorola Solutions by 7.3% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 55,177 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,362,000 after buying an additional 3,741 shares during the period. 84.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MSI has been the topic of several analyst reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research note on Friday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $333.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research note on Monday, March 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Motorola Solutions has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $348.38.

View Our Latest Report on MSI

About Motorola Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.