LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMD) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMD – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,650,000 shares, a growth of 37.3% from the March 15th total of 1,930,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 762,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days. Currently, 8.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LFMD. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of LifeMD from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of LifeMD from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, LifeMD has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.20.

Get LifeMD alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on LifeMD

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LifeMD

LifeMD Price Performance

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in LifeMD in the 3rd quarter worth about $142,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in LifeMD during the 3rd quarter worth about $266,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in LifeMD during the 3rd quarter worth about $465,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in LifeMD during the 3rd quarter worth about $577,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in LifeMD by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 25,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LFMD traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $9.53. 351,903 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 836,758. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.48. LifeMD has a 1-year low of $1.40 and a 1-year high of $12.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $44.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.65 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that LifeMD will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

LifeMD Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

LifeMD, Inc operates as a direct-to-patient telehealth company that connects consumers to healthcare professionals for medical care in the United States. The company offers telehealth platform comprising RexMD, a men's telehealth brand that provides access to virtual medical treatment for a variety of men's health needs from licensed physician; ShapiroMD that provides virtual medical treatment, prescription medications, patented doctor formulated OTC products, topical compounded medications, and medical devices treating male and female hair loss; NavaMD, a female-oriented tele-dermatology that offers virtual medical treatment from dermatologists and other providers; and prescription oral and compounded topical medications to treat aging and acne; and Cleared which provides personalized treatments for allergy, asthma and immunology, including in-home tests for both environmental and food allergies, prescriptions for allergies and asthma and immunotherapies for treating chronic allergies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LifeMD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LifeMD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.