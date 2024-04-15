Short Interest in MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN) Grows By 37.4%

MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,120,000 shares, an increase of 37.4% from the March 15th total of 2,270,000 shares. Approximately 4.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 866,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of MillerKnoll in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in MillerKnoll by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in MillerKnoll during the first quarter worth about $41,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MillerKnoll by 1,117.6% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in MillerKnoll in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com cut MillerKnoll from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th.

MillerKnoll Trading Down 3.8 %

MLKN traded down $0.99 during trading on Monday, reaching $24.99. 388,359 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 837,785. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. MillerKnoll has a 12 month low of $13.20 and a 12 month high of $31.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 26.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.63 and its 200 day moving average is $26.75.

MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. MillerKnoll had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 9.61%. The company had revenue of $872.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $909.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that MillerKnoll will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

MillerKnoll Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. MillerKnoll’s payout ratio is 77.32%.

MillerKnoll Company Profile

MillerKnoll, Inc researches, designs, manufactures, and distributes interior furnishings worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Contract, International Contract & Specialty, and Global Retail. The company also provides seating products, furniture systems, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, leather, felt, home furnishings and related services, casegoods, storage products, as well as residential, education, and healthcare furniture solutions.

