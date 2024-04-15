Gibson Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Gibson Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBNXF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,573,700 shares, a growth of 26.7% from the March 15th total of 2,821,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 125.8 days.

Gibson Energy Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS GBNXF traded down $0.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $16.68. 22,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,008. Gibson Energy has a 12-month low of $13.45 and a 12-month high of $17.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 0.95.

Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. Gibson Energy had a return on equity of 30.53% and a net margin of 1.94%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Gibson Energy will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

About Gibson Energy

Gibson Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of liquids and refined products in Canada and the United States. It operates through Infrastructure and Marketing segments. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of liquid infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, a crude oil processing facility, and other terminals.

