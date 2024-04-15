Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX) Short Interest Up 27.7% in March

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,720,000 shares, an increase of 27.7% from the March 15th total of 4,480,000 shares. Approximately 9.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,010,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.7 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Edgewise Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock.

Edgewise Therapeutics Stock Up 0.4 %

EWTX traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $16.44. 265,817 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 957,688. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.44 and a beta of 0.14. Edgewise Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $5.12 and a 1-year high of $20.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.73.

Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.03). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Edgewise Therapeutics will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO R Michael Carruthers sold 90,000 shares of Edgewise Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.78, for a total value of $1,420,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $457,998.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Behrad Derakhshan sold 4,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $92,046.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,470.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO R Michael Carruthers sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.78, for a total value of $1,420,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $457,998.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 120,622 shares of company stock worth $2,032,766. Insiders own 31.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EWTX. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 214.2% in the 4th quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. now owns 2,667,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,818,181 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 132.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,753,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,592,000 after acquiring an additional 999,710 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 4,161.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 778,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,522,000 after acquiring an additional 760,637 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $6,427,000. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $6,078,000.

About Edgewise Therapeutics

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapies for the treatment of muscle disorders. Its lead product candidate, EDG-5506, an orally administered small molecule that is in Phase II clinical trials, designed to address the root cause of dystrophinopathies including Duchenne muscular dystrophy and Becker muscular dystrophy.

Featured Stories

