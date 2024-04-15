The Central and Eastern Europe Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CEE) Short Interest Update

The Central and Eastern Europe Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CEE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, an increase of 26.7% from the March 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CEE. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in The Central and Eastern Europe Fund by 3.3% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 157,000 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,102,000 after purchasing an additional 5,036 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of The Central and Eastern Europe Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $762,000. Cannell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Central and Eastern Europe Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $249,000. Madison Avenue Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of The Central and Eastern Europe Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $578,000. Finally, Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Central and Eastern Europe Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $305,000. 34.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CEE traded up $0.13 during trading on Monday, hitting $9.60. 25,968 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,473. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.65 and its 200-day moving average is $9.27. The Central and Eastern Europe Fund has a one year low of $7.81 and a one year high of $10.32.

The Central and Eastern Europe Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund is managed by Deutsche Asset Management International GmbH. It invests in the public equity markets across Central and Eastern Europe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

