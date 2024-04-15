Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM) Shares Down 2.9%

Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 2.9% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $40.72 and last traded at $41.29. Approximately 329,029 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 1,458,375 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.51.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SYM. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Symbotic in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Symbotic in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Symbotic from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Symbotic from $51.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Symbotic from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Symbotic currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.19 billion, a PE ratio of -152.93 and a beta of 1.91.

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $368.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.28 million. Symbotic had a negative return on equity of 35.06% and a negative net margin of 1.39%. Equities research analysts expect that Symbotic Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Symbotic news, insider Michael David Dunn sold 74,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total value of $3,390,106.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 62,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,861,290.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Symbotic news, insider Michael David Dunn sold 74,198 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total value of $3,390,106.62. Following the sale, the insider now owns 62,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,861,290.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Todd Krasnow sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total transaction of $103,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,188,628 shares of company stock valued at $279,026,777 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 38.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Symbotic in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of Symbotic by 66.7% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Symbotic during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Pingora Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Symbotic in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Symbotic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000.

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, engages in developing technologies to improve operating efficiencies in modern warehouses. The company automates the processing of pallets and cases in large warehouses or distribution centers for retail companies. Its systems enhance operations at the front end of the supply chain.

