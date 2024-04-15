ARM (NASDAQ:ARM) Stock Price Down 1.5%

Shares of Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) traded down 1.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as 123.50 and last traded at 124.39. 1,956,413 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 14,797,469 shares. The stock had previously closed at 126.33.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho increased their price target on ARM from $100.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of ARM from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of ARM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of ARM in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on ARM from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of 87.00.

ARM Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average is 126.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is 84.87.

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported 0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of 0.25 by 0.04. The company had revenue of 824.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 762.50 million. The company’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Arm Holdings plc will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ARM

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARM. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ARM by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,346,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,065,000 after purchasing an additional 994,551 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of ARM in the fourth quarter worth approximately $480,194,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARM during the third quarter valued at approximately $242,812,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in ARM by 56.4% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,468,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611,926 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in ARM during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $143,092,000. 7.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ARM Company Profile

Arm Holdings plc architects, develops, and licenses central processing unit products and related technologies for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers rely on to develop products. It offers microprocessors, systems intellectual property (IPs), graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IPs, software, tools, and other related services.

