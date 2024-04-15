Airship AI (NASDAQ:AISP) Trading Up 9.7%

Airship AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AISP – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 9.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $8.89 and last traded at $8.73. 442,839 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 5,401,968 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.96.

Airship AI Stock Up 8.8 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.71.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Airship AI

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meteora Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Airship AI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,655,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Airship AI by 6.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,598,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,710,000 after acquiring an additional 99,244 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in Airship AI in the third quarter valued at $9,262,000. Glazer Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Airship AI by 1,393.4% in the 1st quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 735,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,188,000 after buying an additional 686,429 shares during the period. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC lifted its position in Airship AI by 233.3% in the 4th quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 500,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,040,000 after acquiring an additional 350,001 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.89% of the company’s stock.

About Airship AI

Airship AI Holdings, Inc provides AI-driven video, sensor, and data management surveillance platform in the United States. The company offers Airship Acropolis OS, an IP and analog video surveillance; Airship Command, a suite of visualization tools that allows users to view data and evidence ingested from the edge; and Airship Outpost foe high-definition recording with user defined low-bit rate video stream encoding.

Recommended Stories

