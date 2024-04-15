Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Trading Up 0%

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) shares were up 0% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $60.38 and last traded at $59.92. Approximately 842,307 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 5,773,081 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.90.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on ROKU shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Roku from $110.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Roku from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Roku in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Susquehanna increased their target price on Roku from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Roku from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.67.

Roku Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a PE ratio of -11.71 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $69.22 and a 200 day moving average of $79.38.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $984.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $967.72 million. Roku had a negative return on equity of 29.21% and a negative net margin of 20.36%. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.70) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Roku, Inc. will post -2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Roku

In other Roku news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.64, for a total transaction of $2,466,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 141,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,930,039.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Roku news, insider Charles Collier sold 12,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.06, for a total transaction of $798,741.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $279,237.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.64, for a total value of $2,466,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 141,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,930,039.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 54,545 shares of company stock worth $4,364,035. 13.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in Roku by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Roku by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Roku by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,987,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Roku by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Roku by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 50,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,415,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

Featured Articles

