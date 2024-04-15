Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Stock Price Down 1.4%

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) shares fell 1.4% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.80 and last traded at $2.85. 8,081,179 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 41,656,328 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.89.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PLUG. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $2.80 to $2.90 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $4.50 price target on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of Plug Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.75 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Plug Power from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Plug Power from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $3.50 to $2.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Plug Power currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.05.

Get Plug Power alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on PLUG

Plug Power Stock Down 1.4 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.41.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The electronics maker reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.52). Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 38.09% and a negative net margin of 153.57%. The business had revenue of $222.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.38) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millburn Ridgefield Corp acquired a new position in Plug Power during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Plug Power during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Plug Power during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Plug Power during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in Plug Power during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.48% of the company’s stock.

Plug Power Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Plug Power Inc develops hydrogen and fuel cell product solutions in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers GenDrive, a hydrogen-fueled proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell system that provides power to material handling electric vehicles; GenSure, a stationary fuel cell solution that offers modular PEM fuel cell power to support the backup and grid-support power requirements of the telecommunications, transportation, and utility sectors; ProGen, a fuel cell stack and engine technology used in mobility and stationary fuel cell systems, and as engines in electric delivery vans; GenFuel, a liquid hydrogen fueling delivery, generation, storage, and dispensing system; GenCare, an ongoing Internet of Things-based maintenance and on-site service program for GenDrive fuel cell systems, GenSure fuel cell systems, GenFuel hydrogen storage and dispensing products, and ProGen fuel cell engines; and GenKey, an integrated turn-key solution for transitioning to fuel cell power.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Plug Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plug Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.