Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Stock Price Down 1.4%

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) shares fell 1.4% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.80 and last traded at $2.85. 8,081,179 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 41,656,328 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.89.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on PLUG. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $2.80 to $2.90 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $4.50 price target on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of Plug Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.75 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Plug Power from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Plug Power from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $3.50 to $2.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Plug Power currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.05.
Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The electronics maker reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.52). Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 38.09% and a negative net margin of 153.57%. The business had revenue of $222.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.38) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millburn Ridgefield Corp acquired a new position in Plug Power during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Plug Power during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Plug Power during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Plug Power during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in Plug Power during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.48% of the company’s stock.
Plug Power Inc develops hydrogen and fuel cell product solutions in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers GenDrive, a hydrogen-fueled proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell system that provides power to material handling electric vehicles; GenSure, a stationary fuel cell solution that offers modular PEM fuel cell power to support the backup and grid-support power requirements of the telecommunications, transportation, and utility sectors; ProGen, a fuel cell stack and engine technology used in mobility and stationary fuel cell systems, and as engines in electric delivery vans; GenFuel, a liquid hydrogen fueling delivery, generation, storage, and dispensing system; GenCare, an ongoing Internet of Things-based maintenance and on-site service program for GenDrive fuel cell systems, GenSure fuel cell systems, GenFuel hydrogen storage and dispensing products, and ProGen fuel cell engines; and GenKey, an integrated turn-key solution for transitioning to fuel cell power.
