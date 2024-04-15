Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) were up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $276.87 and last traded at $271.72. Approximately 851,849 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 2,413,680 shares. The stock had previously closed at $271.22.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JMP Securities restated a "market outperform" rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Evercore ISI restated an "outperform" rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Arista Networks from $232.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a "market perform" rating on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $275.59.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $281.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $242.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.36, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.09.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The technology company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.53 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.44% and a net margin of 35.62%. The business's revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 87,418 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.81, for a total transaction of $24,373,012.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,681 shares in the company, valued at $4,929,639.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 87,418 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.81, for a total transaction of $24,373,012.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,681 shares in the company, valued at $4,929,639.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Yvonne Wassenaar sold 186 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.41, for a total transaction of $48,622.26. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $700,055.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 361,036 shares of company stock valued at $102,813,921. 18.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 872.7% in the 1st quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 107 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new position in Arista Networks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Arista Networks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Arista Networks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 3,625.0% in the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 149 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

