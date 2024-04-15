Revival Gold (CVE:RVG) Shares Up 6.3%

Revival Gold Inc. (CVE:RVG – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 6.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.34 and last traded at C$0.34. Approximately 292,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 302% from the average daily volume of 72,610 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.32.

Revival Gold Trading Up 7.9 %

The firm has a market cap of C$38.47 million, a PE ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.35.

Revival Gold (CVE:RVG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Revival Gold Inc. will post -0.0309677 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Revival Gold

Revival Gold Inc operates as a gold mineral exploration and development company in Canada. It holds 100% interest in the Beartrack-Arnett Gold Project located in Lemhi County, Idaho; and 51% interest in the Diamond Mountain Phosphate Project located in Uintah County, Utah. The company was formerly known as Strata Minerals Inc and changed its name to Revival Gold Inc in July 2017.

