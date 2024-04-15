The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Shares of The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR – Get Free Report) dropped 0.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $23.80 and last traded at $23.98. Approximately 17,015 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 89,219 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.04.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RMR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of The RMR Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of The RMR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th.

The RMR Group Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.98 and its 200 day moving average is $24.70. The company has a market cap of $754.38 million, a PE ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 1.30.

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $261.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.18 million. The RMR Group had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 7.78%. On average, analysts expect that The RMR Group Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The RMR Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 19th. This is a boost from The RMR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The RMR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.24%.

Institutional Trading of The RMR Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in The RMR Group by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 10,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of The RMR Group by 0.8% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,143,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of The RMR Group by 0.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 67,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of The RMR Group by 2.1% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 34,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $843,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of The RMR Group by 4.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.31% of the company’s stock.

About The RMR Group

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides asset management services in the United States. The company offers management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts, three real estate operating companies, and private capital vehicles. It also provides advisory services to publicly traded mortgage real estate investment trust.

Further Reading

