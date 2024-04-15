Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Shares Down 3%

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) shares traded down 3% on Monday . The company traded as low as $15.42 and last traded at $15.62. 13,511,342 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 75,546,898 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.11.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Digital from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Chardan Capital lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Digital from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Marathon Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Marathon Digital in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Marathon Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Digital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.11.

Marathon Digital Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 30.51 and a current ratio of 30.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.56 and a beta of 5.37.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The business services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $156.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.15 million. Marathon Digital had a net margin of 48.93% and a negative return on equity of 4.61%. Research analysts anticipate that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MARA. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 752.3% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,662 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 83.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. 44.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Marathon Digital

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the bitcoin ecosystem in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Patent Group, Inc and changed its name to Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc in February 2021. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Featured Stories

