Wanchain (WAN) Price Reaches $0.26 on Major Exchanges

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 15th. One Wanchain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.26 or 0.00000407 BTC on popular exchanges. Wanchain has a total market capitalization of $50.91 million and $1.81 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Wanchain has traded 33.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wanchain Coin Profile

WAN uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 197,872,752 coins. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Wanchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain (WAN) is a cryptocurrency enabling cross-chain transactions. It fosters interoperability between blockchain networks, creating a decentralized financial infrastructure. WAN is used for staking, transaction fees, governance, and cross-chain exchanges. Jack Lu and a team of developers created Wanchain.”

