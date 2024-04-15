CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. Purchases Shares of 12,700 Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 12,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $409,000. Perrigo accounts for approximately 0.8% of CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Perrigo during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Perrigo by 132.3% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Perrigo by 345.5% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Perrigo by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Perrigo by 5,903.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653 shares during the period. 95.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PRGO. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Perrigo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Perrigo from $48.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Perrigo from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Perrigo in a report on Friday.

Perrigo Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE PRGO traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $30.07. 916,808 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,888,965. The company has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -303.20 and a beta of 0.64. Perrigo Company plc has a 12 month low of $25.77 and a 12 month high of $40.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Perrigo had a negative net margin of 0.27% and a positive return on equity of 7.34%. The firm’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

Perrigo Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.276 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Perrigo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. Perrigo’s payout ratio is currently -1,100.00%.

Insider Transactions at Perrigo

In related news, EVP Robert Willis purchased 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.87 per share, for a total transaction of $155,220.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 25,105 shares in the company, valued at $649,466.35. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Alison Ives purchased 2,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.26 per share, with a total value of $67,877.40. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 16,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $439,485.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Willis acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.87 per share, with a total value of $155,220.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 25,105 shares in the company, valued at $649,466.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 17,990 shares of company stock worth $475,227 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Perrigo Company Profile

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter health and wellness solutions to enhance individual well-being in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International segments. The company develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes self-care consumer products, such as upper respiratory products, including cough suppressants, expectorants, and sinus and allergy relief; nutrition products consisting of infant formulas and nutritional beverages; digestive health products, including antacids, anti-diarrheal, and anti-heartburn; pain and sleep-aids products comprising pain relievers and fever reducers; and oral care products, which include toothbrushes, toothbrush replacement heads, floss, flossers, whitening products, and toothbrush covers.

