Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP) Shares Bought by Keel Point LLC

Keel Point LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Free Report) by 104.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 98,403 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,209 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $44,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 41.6% during the third quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 3,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 7,712.3% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 4,396 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BSCP stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $20.43. 350,835 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 929,105. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.06 and a fifty-two week high of $20.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.35.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $0.0662 per share. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%.

(Free Report)

The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.