Keel Point LLC Sells 664 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Keel Point LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,422 shares of the company’s stock after selling 664 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $1,790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 28.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 58,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,158,000 after buying an additional 13,179 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 94,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,473,000 after purchasing an additional 3,408 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 655.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHF stock traded down $0.13 on Monday, hitting $37.62. The stock had a trading volume of 4,184,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,812,603. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.07 and a 200 day moving average of $36.21. The stock has a market cap of $35.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.27 and a beta of 0.85. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $32.29 and a 12-month high of $39.13.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.