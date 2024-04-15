Keel Point LLC Has $1.50 Million Stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Keel Point LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) by 103.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,843 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,026 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $1,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 220.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of ITA traded down $1.44 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $127.72. The stock had a trading volume of 400,077 shares. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.05. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a one year low of $145.00 and a one year high of $206.56. The firm has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

