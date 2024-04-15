Keel Point LLC Boosts Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Keel Point LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,852 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the quarter. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 136,460.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 205,396,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,698,392,000 after buying an additional 205,245,648 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,927,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,309,733,000 after purchasing an additional 191,676 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,511,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,231,108,000 after purchasing an additional 40,860 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2,168.8% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 5,715,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,219,184,000 after acquiring an additional 5,463,111 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,207,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,574,000 after acquiring an additional 228,503 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of VB traded down $3.17 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $213.78. 665,929 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 839,054. The company has a market capitalization of $48.50 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $219.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $205.19. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $174.84 and a one year high of $229.54.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

