CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. Sells 1,000 Shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI)

CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Free Report) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Albertsons Companies makes up about 1.6% of CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd.’s holdings in Albertsons Companies were worth $766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 99.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,729,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,208,000 after acquiring an additional 7,848,362 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Albertsons Companies by 95.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,614,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,181,000 after acquiring an additional 7,613,034 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Albertsons Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $112,083,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 108.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,658,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,281,000 after acquiring an additional 3,470,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies in the 3rd quarter worth $64,739,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ACI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Albertsons Companies in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on Albertsons Companies from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $27.25 target price on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.56.

Albertsons Companies Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Albertsons Companies stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $20.30. 1,411,793 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,507,160. The firm has a market cap of $11.69 billion, a PE ratio of 8.72, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.01 and its 200 day moving average is $21.74. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.88 and a 1 year high of $23.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Albertsons Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 26th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 25th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.51%.

Albertsons Companies Profile

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

