CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE)

CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. raised its stake in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE – Free Report) by 50.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Spirit Airlines accounts for approximately 1.0% of CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd.’s holdings in Spirit Airlines were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 467.7% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 272.4% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Spirit Airlines in the third quarter worth about $50,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 81.0% in the fourth quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Spirit Airlines in the first quarter worth about $115,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SAVE traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $4.43. The company had a trading volume of 6,374,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,351,546. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.44 and a 200 day moving average of $10.62. Spirit Airlines, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.96 and a 1 year high of $19.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The company has a market cap of $485.00 million, a P/E ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 1.35.

Spirit Airlines ( NYSE:SAVE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported ($1.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.42) by $0.06. Spirit Airlines had a negative return on equity of 26.38% and a negative net margin of 8.34%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. Spirit Airlines’s revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Spirit Airlines, Inc. will post -2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Spirit Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Spirit Airlines in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Spirit Airlines from $3.95 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Spirit Airlines from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “negative” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price target on Spirit Airlines from $11.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Spirit Airlines has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $5.07.

Spirit Airlines Company Profile

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides airline services. The company also offers hotels and rental cars services. It serves 93 destinations in 15 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a fleet of 205 Airbus single-aisle aircraft. The company was formerly known as Clippert Trucking Company and changed its name to Spirit Airlines, Inc in 1992.

