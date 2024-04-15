CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. Buys Shares of 5,800 Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. bought a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,800 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $438,000. Cognizant Technology Solutions makes up approximately 0.9% of CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the third quarter worth $27,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 590 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 33.5% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 630 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 29.9% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 651 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. 92.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CTSH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Mizuho started coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price (down from $87.00) on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Monday, April 1st. Citigroup increased their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.65.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ CTSH traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $68.60. 1,500,027 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,365,325. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.25. The stock has a market cap of $34.15 billion, a PE ratio of 16.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $75.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.58. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a fifty-two week low of $58.09 and a fifty-two week high of $80.09.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The information technology service provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 10.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. This is a positive change from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, EVP Kathryn Diaz sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.06, for a total value of $69,354.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $640,522.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology.

