Keel Point LLC Acquires 3,652 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Keel Point LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 32.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,949 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,652 shares during the quarter. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $1,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EFG. Phillips Financial Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS EFG traded down $2.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $99.27. 504,112 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $67.58 and a 1-year high of $85.81. The company has a market cap of $13.30 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.02.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

