Tesco PLC (LON:TSCO) Insider Acquires £138.18 in Stock

Tesco PLC (LON:TSCO – Get Free Report) insider Ken Murphy purchased 49 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 282 ($3.57) per share, with a total value of £138.18 ($174.89).

Ken Murphy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 15th, Ken Murphy acquired 48 shares of Tesco stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 288 ($3.65) per share, with a total value of £138.24 ($174.97).

On Friday, February 16th, Ken Murphy purchased 49 shares of Tesco stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 277 ($3.51) per share, with a total value of £135.73 ($171.79).

On Friday, January 19th, Ken Murphy purchased 47 shares of Tesco stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 298 ($3.77) per share, with a total value of £140.06 ($177.27).

Tesco Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Tesco stock traded up GBX 2.40 ($0.03) during trading on Monday, reaching GBX 286.30 ($3.62). The company had a trading volume of 12,935,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,900,203. The company has a market cap of £20.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,426.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 285.35 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 284.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.69, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.74. Tesco PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 244.20 ($3.09) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 306.10 ($3.87).

Tesco Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a GBX 8.25 ($0.10) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This is a positive change from Tesco’s previous dividend of $3.85. Tesco’s dividend payout ratio is 5,500.00%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TSCO. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.43) price target on shares of Tesco in a research report on Thursday. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tesco in a report on Wednesday, April 10th.

Tesco Company Profile

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a grocery retailer in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, and Hungary. It offers grocery products through its stores, as well as online. The company is also involved in the food and drink wholesaling activities.

