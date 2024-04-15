Aurora Private Wealth Inc. Invests $238,000 in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA)

Aurora Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 18.4% in the third quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 38,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,026,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 52.7% in the third quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF alerts:

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

PPA stock traded down $0.84 during trading on Monday, hitting $98.24. The company had a trading volume of 132,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,531. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.35 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $98.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.82. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12 month low of $77.17 and a 12 month high of $102.00.

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.