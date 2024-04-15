Aurora Private Wealth Inc. Makes New Investment in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Aurora Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.
Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 108,780.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 756,943,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,252,090,000 after buying an additional 756,247,802 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 53,699,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,406,784,000 after acquiring an additional 583,028 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,732,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,033,238,000 after acquiring an additional 979,087 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 12,721,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,754,714,000 after purchasing an additional 231,256 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,423,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,161,270,000 after purchasing an additional 119,948 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance
VTV traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $155.40. The stock had a trading volume of 1,875,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,444,996. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $131.42 and a 1-year high of $163.30.
Vanguard Value ETF Profile
Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.
