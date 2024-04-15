Aurora Private Wealth Inc. Sells 229 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG)

Aurora Private Wealth Inc. lessened its holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 13.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,452 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 229 shares during the period. Aurora Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LNG. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in Cheniere Energy by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 345 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in Cheniere Energy by 1.0% in the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 6,224 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,961 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 11.4% in the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 647 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 2,182 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LNG traded down $2.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $154.68. The company had a trading volume of 889,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,888,658. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.94. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $135.30 and a one year high of $183.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $158.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Cheniere Energy Announces Dividend

Cheniere Energy ( NYSE:LNG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $5.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $3.06. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 48.45% and a return on equity of 69.52%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $15.78 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th were paid a $0.435 dividend. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 5th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.30%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LNG has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cheniere Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Barclays lifted their target price on Cheniere Energy from $192.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price target on Cheniere Energy from $185.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $196.78.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

