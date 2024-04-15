Aurora Private Wealth Inc. Acquires Shares of 23,941 ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH)

Aurora Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 23,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.
Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Compass Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Compass Financial Group Inc. now owns 398,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,761,000 after acquiring an additional 2,791 shares in the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV raised its stake in ProShares Short S&P500 by 46.7% during the fourth quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 283,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,686,000 after acquiring an additional 90,383 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 by 450.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 812,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,764,000 after acquiring an additional 665,370 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 during the third quarter valued at approximately $386,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,225,000.
ProShares Short S&P500 Trading Up 1.1 %
NYSEARCA:SH traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $12.32. 32,334,350 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,639,322. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.18. ProShares Short S&P500 has a twelve month low of $11.81 and a twelve month high of $15.29.
ProShares Short S&P500 Company Profile
ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than ProShares Short S&P500
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- The Charles Schwab Company Can Hit New Highs
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- Costco vs. Walmart: Revenue Comparison of Two Retail Giants
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- 3 Energy Plays for Cash Flow: Buy 1 or Buy Them All
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Short S&P500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Short S&P500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.