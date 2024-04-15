Aurora Private Wealth Inc. Acquires Shares of 23,941 ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH)

Aurora Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 23,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Compass Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Compass Financial Group Inc. now owns 398,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,761,000 after acquiring an additional 2,791 shares in the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV raised its stake in ProShares Short S&P500 by 46.7% during the fourth quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 283,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,686,000 after acquiring an additional 90,383 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 by 450.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 812,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,764,000 after acquiring an additional 665,370 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 during the third quarter valued at approximately $386,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,225,000.

Get ProShares Short S&P500 alerts:

ProShares Short S&P500 Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSEARCA:SH traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $12.32. 32,334,350 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,639,322. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.18. ProShares Short S&P500 has a twelve month low of $11.81 and a twelve month high of $15.29.

ProShares Short S&P500 Company Profile

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Short S&P500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Short S&P500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.