Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LANDM) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.10 Per Share

Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LANDM – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.1042 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th. This is an increase from Gladstone Land’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

LANDM traded up $0.08 on Monday, reaching $24.16. The stock had a trading volume of 663 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,485. Gladstone Land has a fifty-two week low of $23.22 and a fifty-two week high of $24.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.06 and a 200-day moving average of $23.84.

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 169 farms, comprised of approximately 116,000 acres in 15 different states and over 45,000 acre-feet of banked water in California, valued at a total of approximately $1.6 billion.

