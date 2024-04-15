Keel Point LLC Sells 1,183 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Keel Point LLC lowered its stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 14.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,183 shares during the quarter. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $3,890,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 45.6% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 896,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $488,968,000 after purchasing an additional 280,873 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 1,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 5,304 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,891,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 209,336 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $114,123,000 after purchasing an additional 8,781 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Insider Transactions at Roper Technologies

In other news, Director Christopher Wright sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.71, for a total transaction of $109,942.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,540,541.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on ROP. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Roper Technologies from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Roper Technologies from $560.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Mizuho raised their price target on Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Raymond James raised their price target on Roper Technologies from $572.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Roper Technologies from $596.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $574.58.

View Our Latest Report on ROP

Roper Technologies Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of ROP stock traded down $8.28 on Monday, reaching $527.55. 499,687 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 493,043. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $430.03 and a 52 week high of $565.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.46 billion, a PE ratio of 41.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $547.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $530.87.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.34 by $0.03. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 22.41%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.07 EPS for the current year.

Roper Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 23.27%.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.