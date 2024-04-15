Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) Short Interest Update

Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000,000 shares, a decrease of 18.7% from the March 15th total of 1,230,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 334,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days. Approximately 2.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Scotiabank raised their price objective on Quanterix from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Quanterix presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

Quanterix Stock Down 8.4 %

Shares of Quanterix stock traded down $1.55 during trading on Monday, reaching $16.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 427,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 335,580. The company has a market cap of $640.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.20 and a beta of 1.30. Quanterix has a 1-year low of $11.39 and a 1-year high of $29.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.03.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $31.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.92 million. Quanterix had a negative return on equity of 9.15% and a negative net margin of 26.42%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Quanterix will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Laurie J. Olson sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.35, for a total value of $36,525.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $371,045.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Quanterix

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quanterix in the 3rd quarter worth $423,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Quanterix during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,744,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Quanterix by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,997,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,207,000 after acquiring an additional 26,660 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its position in Quanterix by 353.4% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 313,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,496,000 after acquiring an additional 243,994 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Quanterix during the 3rd quarter worth about $10,462,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.48% of the company’s stock.

About Quanterix

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, engages in development and marketing of digital immunoassay platforms that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company offers HD-X instrument, a protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection in an expanded range of applications.

See Also

