Short Interest in Logan Ridge Finance Co. (NASDAQ:LRFC) Drops By 19.1%

Logan Ridge Finance Co. (NASDAQ:LRFC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a drop of 19.1% from the March 15th total of 4,700 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 3,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.
Shares of Logan Ridge Finance stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $21.89. The company had a trading volume of 3,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,821. Logan Ridge Finance has a one year low of $18.53 and a one year high of $23.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 25th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This is a positive change from Logan Ridge Finance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 22nd. Logan Ridge Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -120.75%.
Logan Ridge Finance Corporation, formerly known as, Capitala Finance Corp. is a Business Development Company specializing in senior subordinated debt and unitranche debt, unitranche loan, first-lien and second-lien loans, lower middle market and middle market, equity co-investment in sponsored companies.
