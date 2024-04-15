Short Interest in Logan Ridge Finance Co. (NASDAQ:LRFC) Drops By 19.1%

Logan Ridge Finance Co. (NASDAQ:LRFC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a drop of 19.1% from the March 15th total of 4,700 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 3,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Logan Ridge Finance Stock Performance

Shares of Logan Ridge Finance stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $21.89. The company had a trading volume of 3,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,821. Logan Ridge Finance has a one year low of $18.53 and a one year high of $23.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08.

Logan Ridge Finance Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 25th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This is a positive change from Logan Ridge Finance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 22nd. Logan Ridge Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -120.75%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Logan Ridge Finance

Logan Ridge Finance Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LRFC. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Logan Ridge Finance by 550.0% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Logan Ridge Finance by 303.2% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Logan Ridge Finance in the second quarter worth $49,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Logan Ridge Finance by 16.7% in the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 150,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,126,000 after buying an additional 21,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Logan Ridge Finance in the first quarter worth $542,000. 30.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Logan Ridge Finance Corporation, formerly known as, Capitala Finance Corp. is a Business Development Company specializing in senior subordinated debt and unitranche debt, unitranche loan, first-lien and second-lien loans, lower middle market and middle market, equity co-investment in sponsored companies.

