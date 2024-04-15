Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Down 3.2% on Analyst Downgrade

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 3.2% during trading on Monday after Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on the stock from $125.00 to $120.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an underweight rating on the stock. Tesla traded as low as $164.64 and last traded at $165.64. Approximately 33,541,844 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 101,339,289 shares. The stock had previously closed at $171.05.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Tesla from $315.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on shares of Tesla from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Tesla from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Tesla from $196.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $198.81.

In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.44, for a total transaction of $16,439,605.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,631,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.73, for a total value of $18,247,369.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,920,950. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.44, for a total transaction of $16,439,605.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,631,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 209,098 shares of company stock worth $38,802,534. 20.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Wyrmwood Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Lam Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Halpern Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 1,111.1% during the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 109 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $530.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 2.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $181.83 and a 200 day moving average of $214.30.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $25.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.64 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 15.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

