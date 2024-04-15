Avalanche Trading 29.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days (AVAX)

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 15th. One Avalanche coin can currently be purchased for $35.33 or 0.00055958 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Avalanche has a market cap of $13.35 billion and approximately $970.65 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Avalanche has traded down 29.4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.37 or 0.00019594 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00008168 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.11 or 0.00012840 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0796 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00003293 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00005722 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001012 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0860 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Avalanche Coin Profile

AVAX uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 436,603,754 coins and its circulating supply is 377,914,114 coins. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Avalanche’s official website is avax.network. Avalanche’s official message board is medium.com/avalancheavax. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avax and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Avalanche Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche (AVAX) is an open-source smart contracts platform launched in September 2020, known for its high scalability and rapid transaction finalization (sub-one second). Developed under the leadership of Dr. Emin Gün Sirer, it’s a robust platform for decentralized finance (DeFi) and enterprise blockchain solutions. The network can handle over 4,500 transactions per second and offers enhanced security against 51% attacks. Compatible with Ethereum’s development toolkit, Avalanche allows for easy interoperability and supports millions of independent validators as full block producers. It is also eco-friendly, catering to Web3 developers. The AVAX token serves multiple roles within the network, including transaction fees and network security. With the ability to host decentralized applications (dApps) and custom blockchains, Avalanche offers a versatile, high-performance ecosystem for developers, investors, and enterprises alike.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Avalanche should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Avalanche using one of the exchanges listed above.

