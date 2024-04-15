Oak Family Advisors LLC Has $1.05 Million Stake in Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL)

Oak Family Advisors LLC increased its position in Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL – Free Report) by 15.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 27,728 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,656 shares during the period. Oak Family Advisors LLC’s holdings in Scholastic were worth $1,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Scholastic during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Scholastic by 57.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Scholastic by 69.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 844 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Scholastic by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Scholastic by 81.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 1,344 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.57% of the company’s stock.

Scholastic Price Performance

Shares of SCHL stock traded down $0.59 on Monday, hitting $35.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,898. Scholastic Co. has a fifty-two week low of $32.50 and a fifty-two week high of $45.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.81 and a beta of 1.05.

Scholastic Dividend Announcement

Scholastic ( NASDAQ:SCHL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.80). The firm had revenue of $323.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.21 million. Scholastic had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 5.57%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.57) EPS. Analysts predict that Scholastic Co. will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Scholastic’s payout ratio is 55.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Scholastic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd.

About Scholastic

Scholastic Corporation publishes and distributes children's books worldwide. It operates in three segments: Children's Book Publishing and Distribution, Education Solutions, and International. The Children's Book Publishing and Distribution segment engages in publication and distribution of children's books, eBooks, media, and interactive products through its school book clubs and fair channels, and trade channel.

