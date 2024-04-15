Oak Family Advisors LLC Has $1.14 Million Position in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT)

Oak Family Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,189 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 559 shares during the period. Oak Family Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mattel were worth $1,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mattel during the fourth quarter worth about $506,000. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Mattel by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 65,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,241,000 after acquiring an additional 16,639 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Mattel during the fourth quarter worth about $1,873,000. Krilogy Financial LLC raised its holdings in Mattel by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 42,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Mattel by 1,788.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 7,152 shares in the last quarter. 97.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mattel alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Mattel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Mattel from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Roth Mkm restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Mattel in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Mattel from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective (down previously from $25.00) on shares of Mattel in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.13.

Mattel Stock Performance

Shares of Mattel stock traded down $0.28 on Monday, hitting $18.15. The stock had a trading volume of 1,365,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,952,719. Mattel, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.20 and a twelve month high of $22.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.95.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Mattel had a return on equity of 21.25% and a net margin of 3.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. Analysts forecast that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

About Mattel

(Free Report)

Mattel, Inc, a toy and family entertainment company, designs, manufactures, and markets toys and consumer products in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as books, content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, American Girl, Disney Princess and Disney Frozen, Monster High, and Polly Pocket brands; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Hot Wheels Monster Trucks, Hot Wheels Mario Kart, Matchbox, and Cars brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other consumer products under the Fisher-Price, Little People and Imaginext, and Thomas & Friends, and Power wheels brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mattel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mattel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.