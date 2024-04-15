Bourgeon Capital Management LLC Has $75,000 Holdings in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Free Report) by 20,000.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AerCap were worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of AerCap by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 25,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after acquiring an additional 7,466 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of AerCap by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 21,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after buying an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in AerCap during the 4th quarter worth about $246,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AerCap by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 436,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,465,000 after buying an additional 55,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new stake in AerCap in the 4th quarter valued at about $554,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on AER. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of AerCap from $84.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of AerCap in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on AerCap from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of AerCap from $103.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, AerCap has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.71.

AerCap Stock Performance

AerCap stock traded down $0.49 during trading on Monday, reaching $82.53. The company had a trading volume of 527,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,575,150. AerCap Holdings has a 52 week low of $53.42 and a 52 week high of $88.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80.

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.67. AerCap had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 41.37%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.66 EPS. AerCap’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that AerCap Holdings will post 9.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About AerCap

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

