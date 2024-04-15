iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Shares Bought by Oak Family Advisors LLC

Oak Family Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 32.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,832 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,888 shares during the quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHV. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $27,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 78.8% during the third quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 173.7% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $40,000. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:SHV traded up $0.02 on Monday, hitting $110.26. 3,278,413 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,325,124. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $110.29 and a 200-day moving average of $110.27. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $109.85 and a fifty-two week high of $110.60.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.4819 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $5.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.24%.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

