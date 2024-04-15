Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Position Lessened by Oak Family Advisors LLC

Oak Family Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,883 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 179 shares during the period. Mastercard comprises approximately 1.6% of Oak Family Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Oak Family Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $3,789,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Mastercard by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 251,685 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $107,346,000 after buying an additional 3,124 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC grew its position in Mastercard by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 8,099 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,454,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management grew its position in Mastercard by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 12,590 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,370,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Investment Group LTD. acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth about $4,131,000. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth about $1,910,000. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Mastercard from $432.00 to $499.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Mastercard from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Raymond James upped their price objective on Mastercard from $452.00 to $504.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $545.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $485.91.

Mastercard Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE MA traded down $5.91 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $459.47. The company had a trading volume of 1,163,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,416,710. The company has a market capitalization of $428.63 billion, a PE ratio of 38.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $471.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $432.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $357.85 and a one year high of $490.00.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.10. Mastercard had a return on equity of 191.22% and a net margin of 44.60%. The company had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.65 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.35 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 8th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.32%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mastercard news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 98 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.52, for a total transaction of $43,072.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,235 shares in the company, valued at $2,740,407.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 13,542 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.06, for a total value of $6,230,132.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,388,649.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 98 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.52, for a total transaction of $43,072.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,235 shares in the company, valued at $2,740,407.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,728 shares of company stock worth $19,479,753 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

Featured Articles

