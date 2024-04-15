Oak Family Advisors LLC Sells 75,506 Shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

Oak Family Advisors LLC cut its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) by 39.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 115,047 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,506 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF accounts for approximately 1.8% of Oak Family Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Oak Family Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF worth $4,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 147,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,443,000 after purchasing an additional 9,246 shares during the period. Interchange Capital Partners LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 73,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,707,000 after acquiring an additional 13,329 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp grew its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 112,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,155,000 after acquiring an additional 24,399 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 743,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,406,000 after acquiring an additional 5,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 5,257 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IQLT traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $38.20. 1,131,706 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,176,194. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.68. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $32.28 and a twelve month high of $39.97. The company has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.70 and a beta of 0.87.

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

