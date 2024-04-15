Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY) Shares Sold by Bourgeon Capital Management LLC

Bourgeon Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 833 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $1,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Sony Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Sony Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Sony Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in Sony Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sony Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. 14.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SONY shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sony Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sony Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on shares of Sony Group in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Macquarie lowered shares of Sony Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sony Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.00.

Sony Group Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of Sony Group stock traded down $1.52 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $82.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 413,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 785,600. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $101.79 billion, a PE ratio of 16.11 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $88.26 and a 200 day moving average of $88.97. Sony Group Co. has a 1-year low of $79.62 and a 1-year high of $100.94.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $25.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.31 billion. Sony Group had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 7.62%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sony Group Co. will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

About Sony Group

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

