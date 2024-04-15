Bourgeon Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,147 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 522.5% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 135.7% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 85.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHE traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $25.00. 898,052 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,289,731. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.01 and a 200-day moving average of $24.40. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $22.88 and a 52 week high of $26.15. The stock has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.80.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

