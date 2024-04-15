Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 34.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,207 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 6,009 shares during the period. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sippican Capital Advisors increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 5,565 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 24,199 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,664,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 100,635 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $11,077,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the period. Cullen Investment Group LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $403,000. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 4,781 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. 75.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ABT stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $109.10. The stock had a trading volume of 2,175,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,532,879. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.31 billion, a PE ratio of 33.73, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $114.72 and its 200 day moving average is $107.44. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $89.67 and a twelve month high of $121.64.

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19. The firm had revenue of $10.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.19 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 20.65%. Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.48%.

In other news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 42,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.50, for a total transaction of $4,781,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,027 shares in the company, valued at $7,315,537.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP John A. Jr. Mccoy sold 472 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total transaction of $55,932.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,223,060. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 42,500 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.50, for a total value of $4,781,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,315,537.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 56,435 shares of company stock valued at $6,451,298. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $128.00 price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. TheStreet upgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Barclays upped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $133.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.14.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

